Incredible Cob House Tour – A Sustainable Green Building



Tour one of the most famous (and beautiful!) cob buildings in the world! The Unique Cob Cottage is on Mayne Island, BC and is the 4th most wish-listed property on Airbnb.

The Cob Cottage is a fully permitted, 2-storey, load-bearing cob structure that was built by Cobworks in 1999.

YouTube

I seldom profile cob houses because cob is so slow and time consuming. It’s possibly the most laborious natural building method. But I’ve made an exception for this house because it’s so incredibly beautiful and well designed.

–