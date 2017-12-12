How to Make Your Own Berkey Style Water Purifier



Make Your Own Berkey Style DIY STAINLESS STEEL water filter. Easy to follow instructions on how to build your own water filter out of a pair of stock pots. All you need is a drill and a pair of tin snips.

Stainless is more sanitary than plastic buckets. A water purifier is a must have for a wilderness cabin, off grid living or survival during power outages and crisis situations. This small investment could save your life if the grid went down.

Boss of the Swamp has hundreds of similar videos with great ideas.

