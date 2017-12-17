Posted on by Owen Geiger

Hot Ash Wood Burning Stainless Steel Rocket Stove

Hot Ash rocket stoves are long lasting stainless steel twig stoves

Hot Ash rocket stoves are long lasting stainless steel twig stoves

The Hot Ash rocket stove is designed with primary and secondary burns so they burn hot and efficient. Boil a cup of water with just a handful of sticks, wood pellets, or most other biofuels.

The Hot Ash is also extremely packable and disassembles easily. Its 3 pounds…. if 3 pounds is too heavy, this stove is NOT for you. Made in the USA with lifetime guarantee.
Packable, Collapsed Dimensions: 3″ W x 3.25″ D x 8.9″ H
Assembled (not including feet) Dimensions: 3″ W x 7.25″ D x 8.9″ H

Hot Ash rocket stoves
Search our blog for many other camping stoves and twig stoves. In addition to camping, they will work great in emergency situations.