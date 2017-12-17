Hot Ash Wood Burning Stainless Steel Rocket Stove

The Hot Ash rocket stove is designed with primary and secondary burns so they burn hot and efficient. Boil a cup of water with just a handful of sticks, wood pellets, or most other biofuels.

The Hot Ash is also extremely packable and disassembles easily. Its 3 pounds…. if 3 pounds is too heavy, this stove is NOT for you. Made in the USA with lifetime guarantee.

Packable, Collapsed Dimensions: 3″ W x 3.25″ D x 8.9″ H

Assembled (not including feet) Dimensions: 3″ W x 7.25″ D x 8.9″ H

Hot Ash rocket stoves

In addition to camping, they will work great in emergency situations.

