Great Living in a Minivan



In today’s video we meet my friend Jim again who takes some very long trips in his minivan. We see some drastic improvements in his cozy little Kia Sedona home-on-wheels over the video of it last year, especially in his bed [and kitchen!] which I think is brilliant in design and execution!

No matter how cheap your budget, you can learn something from this video about vandwelling and how to turn your car, van, caravan or RV into a surprisingly cheap and mobile, tiny house on wheels! Then you can live the life of your dreams by adopting a minimalist, simple and frugal life of travel.

YouTube

See the first video with Jim here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayWlmr0XlF4

Bob at Cheap RV Living has hundreds of great videos on living in RVs, vans, schoolies and all sorts of vehicles and tiny houses. You may never live in a SUV or van but often the information presented can be applied to other small/compact living spaces. I’m enjoying Bob’s latest videos on his favorite books.

This minivan setup is extremely efficient. In addition to good mileage, it’s easier to drive than a bigger vehicle, and no one will know you’re sleeping inside. When you get to your camping spot just pull out the awning, set up a folding table, lift the hatch and very quickly you’ll have a very livable space. This particular minivan requires almost no building – a big plus if you lack constructions skills and tools.

–