I just wanted to write to let you know that we’ll be hosting an earthbag root cellar workshop on April 21st and 22nd at Bottom Leaf Intentional Community, 1 hour N. of Asheville, NC.

We’re going to be adding the earthbag root cellar onto our earthbag house. The workshop will be $100 off until 1/15. More information at Sustainable Life School. I’ve also added another earthbag earthship update to our youtube channel

Thanks, Morgan

They’re making good progress on their earthbag house. How did workshop participants respond?

–