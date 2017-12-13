CNC Fabricated Tiny Cabin on Lake Superior



Daniel Yudchitz and his father, Bill, are both architects who took their love of craft, cabins and Swiss precision in architecture and created a CNC-cut cabin crafted to a fraction of an inch.

The home is built with interlocking structural panels and can be disassembled. In fact, the father/son team built most of it in their parking lot, moved it and completed the build on their property on Lake Superior.

YouTube

This video is packed with interesting and practical ideas. In fact, almost everything about it is quite innovative. So this video is particularly recommended for tiny house designers and builders. I imagine it will be featured in many books and studied in architecture courses.

