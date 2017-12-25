$500 Shed With Living Space



Zach of All Trades shows how he is building his 300sq.ft. vaulted boat shed. It’s 15’ wide by 20’ long x 13’ high. The shed is primarily for storing his boat and truck but he plans to add some living space later, possibly in a loft.

More details are available at Stimson Marine website where they sell plans for $20.

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0pJL3g4EsY

There’s a previous article on our blog of a real nice greenhouse that was built with this method. Here’s a cabin built this way: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlmSO6zmHL8 And here’s another greenhouse on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOGV3ucTLsE

–