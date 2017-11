“Aaron converted this vintage baby blue school bus into a debt free tiny home for less than $4,500, and the interior design is absolutely stunning.

He traded an older vehicle for the bus, and used mostly reclaimed wood to build DIY storage spaces and a bed frame; and the countertop is made from a goat teeter totter. Most of the decor has been thrifted and specifically chosen to match the era of the bus, which is a 1959 Ford B600 Warden Master.”

YouTube

