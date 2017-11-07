Soil cement irrigation ponds/tanks

“For irrigation purposes, especially for fresh vegetable cash crop production in water deficit areas, water is collected in ponds from springs or small streams. The ponds are lined and sealed with sheet membranes (200 g/m2 fibre-reinforced plastic sheets, Silpaulin). The sheets are water proof; less affected by earth-movements, affordable for small farmers and can be easily repaired in case of small tears. However the sheets are photosensitive and tend to become brittle when directly exposed to the sun, especially when ponds are empty or filled with less water.

To improve the functionality and sustainability of the ponds the sheet membrane is protected from the sun – ultraviolet radiation and heat – and damage by other external factors such as stones, sharp items and fire. by a soil-cement jute bag lining. Compared with cement stone masonry or even concrete ponds, soil/cement jute bag lining has been found more useful and cost effective and is comparatively easy to apply. The soil/cement jute bags are packed with a mixture of cement and soil in the ratio of 1:12 and are laid over the sheet membrane. Approximately 50 jute bags and 3.5 bags cement are required to cover 10 square meter surface area. The technology is simple and easily understood and appreciated by the users.”

Helvetas

A big thank you to Abe for recommending this process. Reader contributions are much appreciation. Vast areas of the world lack sufficient year-round water supplies so ideas such as this one are very important. This story also goes to show how earthbags have many uses.

