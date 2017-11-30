Magical 4 Season Off-Grid Tipi – A Tiny House Alternative



This “tiny house” tipi is completely off the grid with solar power, wood heat, a very special shower for hot water, and propane for cooking.

It was built by Stan and Kadarnathan who started an eco tourist resort in Saint Calixte, Quebec, Canada called Les Pieds sur Terre. This one is clearly not set up as a traditional First Nations teepee. It’s more of a hybrid between a tepee, a tiny house, and a rustic off grid cabin.

YouTube

The narrator said the cloth tipi is mostly for aesthetics. I’m not sure why he said that because the tipi will block wind, rain and snow, help protect the wood and add a buffer space to improve the insulation.

–