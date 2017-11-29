Handmade House TV #1 “The Series Begins”



In this first episode of the series Noah Bradley introduces Handmade House TV. He shares a bit of his own story and takes you to the first log home that his company built. Noah will also offer you some insights that will help lead you to your own dream home. We hope that you will follow along each and every Wednesday as new episodes are released.

Noah has been building beautiful cabins out of primarily recycled logs and stone for decades and now he’s doing a whole video series on how to design and build them.

