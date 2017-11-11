Earthbag House in Ibicoara, Bahia Brazil

“This large house project was completed in late 2011. We were approached by an earthbag workshop participant in mid-2011 to run an eco-architecture workshop in the north of Brazil, in Bahia.

This very energetic lady, Miroca, with a huge heart and huge vision for her ‘sitio’ wanted us to design as well as construct the centrepiece for her new Eco Institute she was forming on her rural property in Bahia – and she wanted it done very quickly! That was how she settled on Earthbag as the perfect technique – very forgiving, quick to construct and with a very solid, durable result – perfect for the extreme conditions of the local environment. And so ‘Sitio Monte Alegre’ was born – see this link to see just how much the Institute has grown since we were there!”

Read more and see more photos about this project at Earthbag Building.com.

More info at AUWA Earth

–