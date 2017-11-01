Earthbag Earthship Design, Portugal

“How to make an earthship from earthbags? A South African friend of mine asked me to design an earthbag house for him for his site in Portugal.

I made a plan for him with domes around an open space covered with a flat roof with a glasshouse, big terraces, covered in the hills. Each dome has its own program: living room, kitchen, study room, bedrooms, bathroom etc. situated around the open place with greenery. The whole complex must be self-sufficient with sun panels, filtered rainwater and black water, natural ventilation and natural heating.”

Sustainable Design Projects

