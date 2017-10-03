The Green Wall – Educational Vertical Garden Bottle System Project



“The Green Wall Vertical Garden Bottle System is an educational project designed to promote sustainability awareness.

The Green Wall is a hand-on workshop, a great school activity for preschool, middle school and high school kids. It is a great idea for community gatherings and sustainability awareness events. The bottle vertical garden in this video was built using 386 used plastic PET bottles, by children in Ben Gurion Elementary School in Givat Shmuel, Israel.”

Contact: info@haganhasolari.co.il +972(0)52-3300212

YouTube

Teach kids to grow their own food and stop eating junk food. Use other type of pots if you’re worried about the plastic leaching. You can use standard grow pots and grow bags.

–