Storybook Cottage by The Sea



“This small fantasy cottage by the ocean is one that you have to see to believe. Located directly on the shoreline of Vancouver Island in British Columbia, this fairytale tiny home is built from natural materials using old-fashioned techniques to deliver a home which looks as though it has fallen from the pages of a storybook.

Inside, the home is surprisingly contemporary, making this not only a visually stunning architectural marvel, but also a practical dwelling designed to include all the creature comforts.“

