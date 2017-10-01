Phangan Earthworks Update

Between 2009 and 2011, Hubert and Julien built five earthbag structures on the tropical island of Koh Phangan, Southern Thailand. The structures include two darkroom meditation domes, a large 2-room fortress-like toolshed (roughly 1100 earthbags and over 50 metric tons of dirt were used) and a spacious, minimalist, and rather luxurious “cave” house that artfully combines granite, wood and earth.

The house has a 70 sqm ground floor divided into three rooms on 3 levels, topped by a 20 sqm loft. While the earthbag walls elegantly fill gaps between large boulders that were on the property, the double roof structure is elliptic in shape and rests on two massive poles which previously served as main masts on a sailing boat. Corners are entirely absent, and a feeling of peace and tranquility prevails.

Phangan Earthworks earthbag and permaculture workshops in Thailand

