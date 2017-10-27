No Work Compost – The Easiest Way to Make Compost?



“We’ve been using this simple compost system for the last 2-3 years and it has worked great for us. In fact, this is how we got our best compost ever. Our first attempt using this easy compost method produced hundreds of papaya plants that sprouted from the compost as volunteers. Papayas don’t normally like to be transplanted, but these plants did great probably because the soil was so microbial rich.

We’ve since scaled up this method because it works so well. The process couldn’t be easier. It’s hard to go wrong really. We don’t layer it with different materials. The main requirement like Diego says is store it for a year or so and just forget about it. Now that I know how simple it is to make excellent compost, I would never buy a compost maker, tumbler, etc. Just let nature do its thing. Compost happens naturally.”

YouTube

–