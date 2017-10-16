Natural-Build Tiny House For Family With Separate Office and Kids Bedroom



If you’re a young family who want to move into a tiny house, this could be the perfect design for you! Built with the modern family in mind, this home is constructed to be completely non-toxic, using natural materials and has been designed to include a separate room for the kids as well as a private home office space.

Bryce’s videos just keep getting better and better. This is one of the first tiny house videos I’ve seen that carefully addresses the various issues of natural building – low toxicity, good air quality, insulation, etc. Good job. I encourage the builder Ben Garratt of Tiny Healthy Homes to write a book.

