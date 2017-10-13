How & Why Plants Build the BEST SOIL in Vegetable Gardens



Want to grow/build excellent soil at the lowest cost? Listen to this incredible information from world famous organic farmer Gabe Brown. He gets bumper crops without using any fertilizer, pesticides, herbicides or tilling.

Gabe first grows ‘green manure’ soil building ground covers. Then he knocks them down with a roller and plants his seeds. Gabe is saving about $80,000/year on his organic farm. This is how to crush the big agra companies that are destroying topsoil across the world.

YouTube

If you enjoy this video then check out other videos by I Am Organic Gardening channel. Mark has many other excellent videos about building healthy soil naturally. He explains how once you build healthy soil you probably won’t need to keep adding so many soil amendments. Soil building plants do the work for you.

–