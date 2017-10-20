Posted on by Owen Geiger

Homemade Tractor Driven AC Generator

This tractor driven generator can run off of an old diesel powered tractor. This type of generator is less expensive than a big standalone diesel generator, and does not require storing gasoline. It’s easier and cheaper to store diesel. Thanks to Mike Adams, a survival expert in Texas, for this tip.

Video description: “I built this genset using a 10KW Generator head. The tractor is 14hp at the PTO. 825 PTO speed. Used a double V-belt system to get the 3600 RPM needed for 240V. I can get about 7-7500 KW of power. I took the protection cover off so you can see how I have it put together.”

