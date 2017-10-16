Green School Bali – 2017 Global High Schools (Asia) Category Winner



Green School Bali has won the Zayed Future Energy Prize in the Global High Schools category, Asia region. The announcement was made at the annual Zayed Future Energy Prize awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Monday, 16 January, 2017.

Green School Bali won the award for its project proposal to install a 10 kW photovoltaic system and an energy storage bank made from used mobile phone and notebook batteries with a capacity of 32 kWh. The 10 kW photovoltaic system will increase the school’s share of annually self-generated electricity from 26 percent today to 40 percent (Green School Bali already has a 118 panel-photovoltaic system). The new energy storage bank will supplement a 72 kWh lead battery already installed at the school. Furthermore, the collection of 3,250 batteries (3,000 mobile phone batteries and 250 laptop batteries) will help re-use electronic waste from the community.

