Good Earth Nepal is now Good Earth Global

Nepal recently became the first country on Earth to officially recommend and approve of Earthbag technology. Our Earthbag designs have been published in the federal government’s official Reconstruction Catalog and ordinary Nepali families can now build their own Earthbag homes, with government rebuilding aid. With these developments Nepal has emerged as a world leader in sustainable building for the masses.

We now seek to export these breakthroughs to other developing countries, and with this new challenge are changing our name from Good Earth Nepal to Good Earth Global.

As reflected in our current project roster Good Earth Global’s commitment to assisting Nepalis most in need is stronger than ever, and we thank the Nepali people for providing us and those around the world with enlightened leadership and renewed hope for a safer, cleaner planet.

Good Earth Global

Summary of completed earthbag projects

Please support all the smaller NGOs in Nepal that are doing great work. They get way more accomplished per dollar of donations than huge NGOs. Most of them can be found simply by searching this blog for keyword Nepal.

