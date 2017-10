Lucy is living off-grid with her family, in a yurt, in New Zealand, while unschooling their kids, running a farm, and freelancing as a digital nomad. The family quit their jobs, sold their home, and sold most of their belongings, and left London to go live off-grid in a tiny house a.k.a. a yurt in New Zealand.

YouTube

A key point of many of these simple living videos is breaking free of the rat race and discovering freedom.

–