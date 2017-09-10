The House That 100k Built – Medieval Timber Frame Home



With a new baby and a lively toddler, Neil and Amanda decided to knock down their small, dilapidated house to try and build a larger one on a budget of £50,000, dreaming of something inspired by medieval timber frame homes.

Piers Taylor rips up their plans and begins to redesign the entire home from scratch, urging them to invest their money in a handmade timber frame with traditional joints and handmade dowels, while Kieran gives them advice on ensuring it doesn’t look like a Tudor theme pub.

Excellent show. Lots of interesting ideas. The final cost is expected to be close to $74,000 — not bad considering how beautiful it is.

