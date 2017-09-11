“The Highland” Completed Home Tour



This is a Facebook Livestream that was recorded on Friday, September the 3rd, 2017 and features Randy Jones, owner/builder of Incredible Tiny Homes, talking about the “Highland” enchanted home which is 10′ wide and 24′ in length.

This home has many custom features such as: a synthetic thatch roof from Endureed, window boxes, custom built front door & barn door, Murphy bed, custom kitchen cabinets, and much more. The base price for a 10′ x 24′ Incredible Tiny Home is $50,000 plus your chosen upgrades. This home was sold for $65,000.

YouTube

–