The Elsa Tiny Home



“From Olive Nest Tiny Homes is The Elsa, a 28-foot tiny house that was featured on Season 6, Episode 2 of Tiny House, Big Living! The 323-square-foot tiny home comes with a separate pergola trailer with porch swing and greenhouse.

The exterior is finished with 1×8 cedar shiplap siding, a gray standing seam metal roof, and a matching four panel glass front door. Fourteen Anderson windows provide plenty of natural light.”

This house is very, very nice. I especially like the porch and greenhouse add-ons. This design shows how a basic starter home can easily be expanded over time and made more livable. And as usual, there are numerous small details that caught my eye that could be used in any home. Great job guys.

