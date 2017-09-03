OMfield Shanti Earth Temple

OMfield’s Mission:

We exist to provide the rare, yet vital service of demonstrating alternative lifestyle modalities. It is estimated that if everyone on the planet (7+ billion) consumed products at the same rate as the United States (300+ million), then we would need 6-7 more planet Earths.

Knowing that this is an impossibility, our intention is to share alternative information, material resources, and progressive education in sustainable building structures, off-grid clean electricity, water harvesting and storage, complimentary economies, alternative healing methods, wilderness therapy, and organic food growing – all free of charge!

Our heartfelt thanks to all who have participated in and contributed to OMfield in support of a healthier community and planet!

OMfield is located in the magical high desert of Central Oregon. All services are offered free of charge—powered by Karma Yoga (selfless service).

Spirit-guided donations are greatly appreciated, keeping the flow of giving in perpetual motion. OMfield is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity.

All donations are tax deductible. We invite you to join us… awakening@OMfield.org

Offering sustainable, local solutions to modern global challenges by providing an oasis of alternative experience.

Visit the OMfield website to see their slideshow with lots of earthbag construction photos.

–