Mlambe Earthbag School Project Update

List of of the earthbag buildings we have done so far at the Mlambe Project:

– 4 earthbag teachers houses – 2 with 2 bedrooms and 2 with 3 bedrooms

– 2 earthbag toilet and shower blocks for the teachers houses

– An earthbag computer room

– An earthbag store room

And today we have started construction on an earthbag teachers office which is going to be 2 rooms – one for the teachers and one for the headteacher.

All of the above constructions are at Mlambe School which is in Chikolongo, a rural village in the Balaka District of Malawi.

With the earthbag building skills that our building team in Chikolongo have now learnt, we are assisting them in developing themselves as a social enterprise so that they can start to obtain external building contracts – the aim of this is to ensure the team have continued employment, but also to spread the earthbag technique around Malawi. Deforestation is an enormous problem in Malawi and we truly believe that earthbag building is the way forward.

We are currently working with an organisation called Building Malawi to plan an earthbag school block for them which will be 18x9m and split into 2 classrooms. This is very exciting for us as it will be our largest earthbag building yet, and our first external earthbag building contract.

Search our blog for previous stories using keywords such as Malawi.

–