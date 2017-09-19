Malta Earthbag Community Center

“CASD USA (Common Action for Sustainable Development) is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit that facilitates funding and promotes the programs of our partner, CASD-Nepal, in order to improve quality of life through community-driven, rural development projects.

We have purchased land in a village called Malta in the Lalitpur district. In April, 2017 we began construction using earthbags to build our first community center. It will soon house an existing and thriving women’s micro-finance organization (whose previous office was damaged in the earthquake) and a variety of community driven programs.

CASD intends to implement a robust after-school education program for the local children and in-demand classes for adults. Our goal is to provide computer classes, reading and writing instruction, an agriculture program, and possibly domestic abuse counseling and sex education.

The priority is to offer our classroom as a safe space for learning and communication amongst the villagers, and to listen to their needs to determine how we shape the programs.”

