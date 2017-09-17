HelpX is an online listing of host organic farms, non-organic farms, farmstays, homestays, ranches, lodges, B&Bs, backpackers hostels and even sailing boats who invite volunteer helpers to stay with them short-term in exchange for food and accommodation.

HelpX is provided primarily as a cultural exchange for working holiday makers who would like the opportunity during their travels abroad, to stay with local people and gain practical experience. In the typical arrangement, the helper works an average of 4 hours per day and receives free accommodation and meals for their efforts. This time range can vary considerably depending on the tasks at hand and the host’s preferences. Some hosts may require just 2 hours per day for accommodation only, and ask you to provide and cook your own food.

Others may expect 6 hours per day in return for meals, your own room and sometimes other benefits such as free Internet use, horse riding, kayaking, bikes, local sight-seeing trips, yoga or English lessons, etc. Helpers often live with the host family and are expected to join in and offer a helping hand with day-to-day activities.

Search their site for the country you want to travel and explore.

HelpX

I had fun skimming through this site the other night for a couple of hours. HelpX is similar to other WOOFer work exchange websites. Lots of the places may not be a good match, but with hundreds or thousands to choose from you should find plenty of ones to pursue. My main interest is in finding sustainable farms who give garden and natural building tours. Sometimes you can pay a very small fee for meals and a bamboo hut and not have to work if you don’t want. Most places are in scenic rural areas. Some require only 3 hours a day doing easy tasks. Some obviously want workers to do lots of hard dirty work. Each one is different. Over all it holds great promise for some trips in the future.

