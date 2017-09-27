Family Quits the 9 to 5 to Live & Travel in an Off Grid School Bus Conversion



“This inspiring couple quit their 9-5 jobs to live & travel in a DIY off grid school bus conversion with their two young kids in New Zealand.

Andy, Amber, Jake, and Daisy now travel full-time in their converted skoolie and we have to say, it’s one of the best conversions we’ve seen yet. Especially considering it was a DIY project by two people who had little building and construction experience.

One of the reasons they decided to hit the road as a family was because the 9-5 grind was too stressful, and the cost of living in Auckland was very high. They were paying approximately $3,000 NZD on rent each month. By reducing their expenses and living in a bus, they were able to quit both of their jobs and develop a few small revenue streams to support their lifestyle.”

YouTube

–