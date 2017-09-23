Cheap Camping: New Mexico State Parks $225 Annual Pass

“In this Part 9 of my series on free or very cheap camping, we look at the New Mexico State Parks Pass. For only $225 per year (for the entire year) you can stay at any New Mexico State Park for free. If it has one, that includes the use of their showers and water and the majority do have a shower.

For only $4 extra per night, you can have electric hookups. It’s a great deal!! Many of their State Parks are at high enough elevation to be cool all summer so you can probably camp there all year–even though the winters do tend to be cold.”

In the comments, John Laury said “Wow… if you stayed the full year, obviously moving to another park every 2 weeks, with the extra 29 days, it works out to 57 cents per day for water, shower, trash, and “rent”. Pretty damn good deal, and the other hookups are great perks you can use only when needed.” Good point – in other words, these services are there if you need them (power for recharging something).

Not mentioned but also included in the price: hiking, jogging, mountain climbing, mountain biking, bird watching, boating, swimming, campfire pits, free firewood if you use rocket type twig stoves, dog exercise, star gazing, plant identification trails, metal detecting, gold panning, meeting other travelers, foraging for wild edible plants, etc. Go from place to place as the weather changes. This is why the nomad RV lifestyle is so popular. You don’t need a fancy motor home. You can get a van, camper shell, truck camper, bus, schoolie, teardrop trailer, fix up a utility trailer or box truck, or just car camp. Also keep in mind that camping in national forests and on BLM land is free in primitive sites! I think there’s a small fee for developed campsites.

–