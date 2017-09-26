Blogger builds efficient, off-grid Passive House in Colorado



“Twenty years ago Andrew Michler bought a $60,000 solar shack in the Colorado mountains that “immediately fell apart” and inspired two decades of experiments in off-grid living. Today, he and his wife live in the reconfigured shack and he has turned a former shed on the property into an ultra low-consuming Passive House (Passivhaus).

The home is shaped in a wedge which helps with passive solar orientation and also helps avoid unnecessary surface area and heat loss. The wedge also contributes to an unconventional open plan interior which includes a hanging net bed.”

YouTube

Check out their website Off Grid Hideaways. They claim this house is “the most energy-efficient building in Colorado – in fact it exceeds the efficacy requirements of Passive House certification by 100%… no heating required.” Very impressive.

–