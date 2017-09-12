Activists Build Tiny Houses To Defend Against Oil Pipeline



Ten tiny houses are about to go head-to-head with a giant proposed oil pipeline. In what some area already dubbing the next ‘Standing Rock’, Kanahus Manuel, an activist of the Secwepemc Nation is spearheading a team of builders and volunteers from all over North America to construct tiny homes with the aim of halting the expansion of the Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline which would run through 518 kilometres of Secwepemc Territory.

The proposed pipeline comes just 3 years after the disastrous incident at Mt Polley, where water and slurry with years worth of mining waste were released into Polley Lake.

This group of dedicated activists say that building the tiny homes is not only an act of resistance, but also of creation, building something beautiful, to create hope and create homes for the community.

