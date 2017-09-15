A Guided Tour of the Interior of Bealtaine Cottage



Enjoy a full tour of Bealtaine Cottage interior, room by room and hear a little of the work that was carried out to make this a warm and cosy home in the west of Ireland. The interior of the house is magazine quality. The garden is like paradise. Wow.

Bealtaine Cottage — The oldest, independent, permaculture smallholding in Ireland! Conceived, designed, planted and worked by one woman!

If you would like to support the work of Bealtaine Cottage, completely dependent on people who value what I do, here’s how… Purchase The Book: A Cottage and Three Acres by Colette O’Neill.

YouTube

–