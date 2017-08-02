Young Woman Escapes Crazy Rent With Tiny House

“In towns across America, growing rent prices are encouraging greater numbers of young people to search for alternative dwellings. Amongst those alternatives are Tiny Homes. This week we meet Jackie Kemp who lives in a beautiful country-style small home along with her tiny hound Darla and her horses.

After graduation, this inspiring young woman has found freedom from high rent prices in the form of a Tiny House on wheels in Denver.”

YouTube

Nice design. Nice location. Looks like a pretty smart move to me. Sure beats paying high rent. At this rate she will have the house paid off in 1-2 years.

