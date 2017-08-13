Yogi and Dancer Live Year-round in a Van in Vancouver Canada

This is one of the better van conversions that I’ve seen. “Kita has been living in a van for 3 years full time in Vancouver Canada and Hailey joined Kita one year ago. Kita teaches Kundalini yoga and Hailey is a Contemporary Dancer.”

YouTube

Vancouver and Seattle have some of the highest housing costs in the world. Average working people have to find a place to live somewhere. Van life or tiny house living in general may not be someone’s first choice, but if you create a really nice living space with everything you need then it is a viable option.

–