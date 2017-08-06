Tiny House Sailboat

Hi Owen, This is a website to keep an eye on: https://quidnon.blogspot.ca/

The video: Quidnon C: A houseboat that sails



It’s a tiny-house-sail-boat. And the plans will be ready next year.

I’m really tempted by this one. I live in British Columbia Canada and the idea of paddling around the lakes in the Okanagan and then pulling up on someone’s ramp and living in their yard for the winter at low cost seems like a great idea to me.

Love what you do. Read you every day without fail.

Cheers!

Leslie

From the Quidnon website: “The purpose of this project is to design and mass-produce kits for a floating tiny house that can sail. It combines high-tech modeling and fabrication and low-tech assembly that can be carried out DIY-style on a riverbank or a beach. This boat is a 3-bedroom with a kitchen, a sauna and a dining room. The deck is big enough to throw dance parties. It can be used as a river boat, a canal boat or even a beach house. Oh, and it’s rugged and stable enough to take out on the ocean. Kits will start at around $50k (USD). The design has been tested in simulation and prototype; full-scale production will begin next year.”

