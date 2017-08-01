Testing new Microgreens

Rather hot out to be growing the microgreens right now, but we received our new seed order and are anxious to taste the new varieties that we will grow this year. The real growing starts in mid-September and ends at middle of next July, but we need to give them a taste to see what mixes might work well, by seeing which ones have similair growing times and which flavours would work well together.

They don’t all go into mixes of course. Two of the favourites last year were Pea shoots and Sunnies (sunflowers), which will keep on going, along with a few others.

Here are the new varieties just starting out (only 4 days old).