Special Thanks to my Family

I’m going to break from the usual type of blog post today to say thank you to my family who have helped make the last 11 years the best years of my life. They include my step-children and their mother. Readers seldom hear about them, but they’ve had a huge impact on my life and I can’t thank them enough.

First of all, I want to say that they are probably the most loving, gentlest and kindest people I’ve ever known. They have helped me almost daily in many ways for eleven years – running errands, ordering things online, printing documents. They are popular, happy, very ethical, extremely talented in many areas, as well as being fun to be around.

Our youngest daughter recently got her BA and successfully passed a difficult banking exam that only 5% of applicants pass. For the last two years she and her brother have started their own small restaurants. Our other daughter is in graduate school in Australia. She graduated second in her class from a good university. They’re all bi-lingual and very skilled with computers. Our son can totally gut and rebuild computers with ease, and fix most anything around the house. And in case you’re wondering, I’m not bragging. They’ve achieved their accomplishments through lots of hard work and discipline (way more than I had at their age.)

–