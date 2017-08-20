“Verena Maeder is owner of SOLID EARTH LTD since 2002 and is an earth building artisan with 19 years experience in the construction of earth buildings in Switzerland, Germany and New Zealand.

Verena has trained in Architecture and Building Biology and Ecology in Switzerland, where she has done a lot of research on earth building and has written a paper on the health aspects of earth as a building material. She is specialized in earth wall finishing, earthen plasters and the restoration of historic buildings.

Since 2007 Verena has been the chairwoman of the Earthbuilding Association NZ. In 2010 she received the EBANZ Elizabeth Drupsteen Award for outstanding service to earth building in New Zealand. Verena Maeder won the 2017 NZ Tradeswoman of the Year award.”

Solid Earth Adobe Buildings

Thanks again to Cliff for another good tip. I love earthbag building for its incredible structural qualities (earthquake resistance, strength, bullet resistance, low cost, simplicity, etc.). I love adobe primarily for its amazing beauty. The rustic beauty of finished adobe walls is very warm and comforting. One option is to combine both building methods. Use earthbags for exterior walls and adobe for interior partition walls.

–