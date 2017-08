“Alban “Snoopy” Pfisterer is still perhaps most well known as the drummer for the rock-band ‘Love’ who rose to fame in the late 60’s. After leaving the group though, Alban’s life took a very different turn, leading him away from life in the public eye and into a remote and beautiful cabin in the forests of Olympia, Washington.

This home is filled with organic design and natural elements that gives a true feeling of belonging amongst its forest surroundings.”

YouTube

–