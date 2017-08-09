Mother Earth News Homestead Fairs

Mother Earth News magazine has been conducting sustainable living / homesteading fairs since 2010. A Mother Earth News fair just finished this weekend in Oregon. The next ones will be in Pennsylvania and Kansas. Check their website below for details.

“With more than 150 workshops, there is no shortage of informative demonstrations and lectures to educate and entertain you over the weekend. Discover more interactive programming than ever before! You will have an opportunity to preserve and make food from scratch, test garden tools, weave fiber, make tinctures, press cider, and more!

Get great deals from dozens of regional and national vendors that feature sustainable lifestyle products and services, including: books, tools, seeds, tractors, organic foods, clothes, solar gadgets and more.

Many of the exhibitors have their own demonstrations and short workshops at their booths. With topics ranging from hands-on seed saving to building mud houses to heritage breed livestock, there is a lot to see!”

Mother Earth News Fairs

