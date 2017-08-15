How We Built Our House – Part Two: The Grass Roof

“It’s been ten years since we designed and built our house, so it seems appropriate to start an occasional series about it all. Building your own house has to be one of the most exhilarating and exciting things anyone can do in their lives. (It’s also expensive, exhausting and stressful too, but we wont go there for now…)

This one is about the design of the roof – there’s much more we can say about it, but that will have to wait. There was a leak along one edge recently – which we fixed easily. Perhaps we should put up a video about that? Apart from that – the roof has performed better than we had hoped.”

YouTube

Thanks to Leslie for this tip.

–