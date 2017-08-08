Earthbag Earthship Videos and Workshop

“I’ve started doing youtube updates on our earthbag earthship on our youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxL6Ldw2ehVAnvv2mH75htQ. Also, we’re going to be having another workshop on building high-quality, low-cost structures (including earthbag buildings) on September 23rd and 24th at Bottom Leaf Intentional Community, details at http://sustainablelifeschool.com. Thanks, Morgan.

Our mission is to empower ourselves and others with natural building and sustainable living techniques. Info on upcoming workshops and other news can be found at https://sustainablelifeschool.com. If you like what we share, please subscribe!”

–