Couple Facing Arrest for Living Off-Grid on Their Own Property

“A Huntsville man joined the military to fight for our rights, but now he says his own rights are being threatened. A veteran and his girlfriend said their home was deemed ‘unsafe’ by city officials because they choose to live by self-sufficient means.

Tyler Truitt and his girlfriend Soraya Hamar are currently living within city limits but without city utilities.

Huntsville officials said that’s not allowed. The city filed a lawsuit against Truitt and Hamar, calling their self-sufficient lifestyle unsafe.

The couple says they’d rather be arrested than leave their land.

“We live out here off the grid, 100 percent self-sustaining,” Truitt said. “So I basically made all my utilities: I have my solar panels, I have my rainwater collection and stuff.”

The city doesn’t see that as a good thing.”

YouTube

Related: Building codes make it tough to live off the grid in Canada

–