A Review on Stabilization of Soil using Various Admixtures

Abstract: The need of developing soil stability with low cost and environment friendly is necessary. In this paper, various articles have been reviewed in order to discuss the various economical and effective ground improvement techniques (GIT). In those articles the various stabilizing agents employed for soil stabilization are lime, fujibeton, renolith, fly ash, quarry dust, waste fibers and bio-enzymes such as Terrazyme, Permazyme and bacillus megaterium.

In the conclusion they recommend natural bio-enzymes such as Terrazyme, Permazyme and bacillus megaterium, because they are safe, effective and affordable soil stabilizers. There are many uses for these materials including stabilizing building sites, roads and earthbags.

Source: Free PDF at IJERT

Thanks to Ken for this tip. Search our blog for related content because most of these admixtures have been covered in previous articles.

