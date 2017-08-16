480 Sq. Ft. Tiny Cottage in Los Angeles | Beautiful Small House Design

“This is a 480 square foot tiny cottage in Los Angeles for sale. The property also features a separate garage/storage building. Inside, you’ll find one bedroom, one bathroom, a full kitchen, and a beautiful living area.

Los Angeles is the land where dreams come true and the American dream of owning a decent sized home in a decent area in Los Angeles could start you at price point of $600,000 or more. “We found the most affordable home in the best area, a place we could entertain, walk and feel safe. Living in 480sq feet we would rather give up the junk in our lives and be able to enjoy our neighborhood more” says Joanna. The couple lived in the tiny house for two and a half years with 3 dogs and as of the summer of 2015, their newborn son. “There was plenty of space, we never felt crammed we do a lot of outdoor living!”

