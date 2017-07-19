Worst Places to Live with Minimal Building Codes: Fracking, Oil, Mining Regions

We have a whole series of articles about the best places to live with few or no building codes in the US. The other day I came across a video about oil shale fracking called Shale Cowboys. Then I remembered that the current Administration is pushing for US energy independence using oil shale and coal deposits. These areas would be among some of the worst places to establish a sustainable homestead in my opinion. Once the water table is polluted then the area is basically uninhabitable for the foreseeable future.

Image source: https://wryheat.wordpress.com/tag/shale-oil/

–