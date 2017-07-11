“The “Simple Humus Toilet” is a concept for an easy to install, ‘do it yourself’ composting toilet. It is not meant to threaten the conventional flush toilet culture, rather represents an alternative for anyone who ‘lives close to nature’ and wants to use a simple and low cost toilet system. It is ideal for the garden or empty section, but could also be used in disaster situations such as earthquakes.

It is far better than the old ‘long drop’ [old fashioned pit toilet] as there is absolutely no smell and there are no awful flies! It does not use water or electricity and can be installed anywhere. It is therefore a great alternative when the use of water is restricted.”

YouTube

Thanks to Cath, one of our readers, for this tip. The video had a couple of tips that I hadn’t seen before such as the holes in the bottom of the bucket to allow excess urine to drain. The humus toilet is basically the same as a composting sawdust/bucket toilet. Use whatever biodegradable material you have available. Many people don’t have humus so that’s one reason why sawdust is popular.

